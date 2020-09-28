WINDSOR, ONT -- No injuries have been reported, but three people are displaced after an overnight fire on Arthur Road in Windsor.

Damage is estimated at $350,000.

Windsor Fire first reported the blaze around 2 a.m. saying they were on scene of a fully involved house fire in the 2500 block of Arthur Road.

Photos from the scene show flames coming from the home.

Crews used an exterior attack in order to prevent the fire from spreading to other properties.

About an hour after the blaze was first reported crews had it under control.

An investigator has been called in to determine the cause and damage estimate.