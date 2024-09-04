Intimate partner violence investigation leads to charges for two people

Essex County OPP say a domestic assault investigation has resulted in charges for two individuals in Leamington.

Officers were dispatched to an address for the report of an assault on Monday at 12:35 p.m.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old Essex County resident has been charged with assault with a weapon – spousal. A 35-year-old Essex County resident has been charged with mischief - destroys or damages property.

“Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services of Windsor-Essex,” states the news released from OPP.

The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.