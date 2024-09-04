WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Intimate partner violence investigation leads to charges for two people

    An OPP cruiser in Maidstone, Ont., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) An OPP cruiser in Maidstone, Ont., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Essex County OPP say a domestic assault investigation has resulted in charges for two individuals in Leamington.

    Officers were dispatched to an address for the report of an assault on Monday at 12:35 p.m.

    As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old Essex County resident has been charged with assault with a weapon – spousal. A 35-year-old Essex County resident has been charged with mischief - destroys or damages property.

    “Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services of Windsor-Essex,” states the news released from OPP.

    The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News