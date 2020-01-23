WINDSOR -- Windsor fire officials say a blaze at a local Dollarama was intentionally set.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 after the fire at 300 Tecumseh Rd. E on Wednesday night.

District Chief Matt Emery said that while the fire inside the Dollarama at 300 Tecumseh Rd. E. was relatively small, damage is significant because most of the product is damaged from the smoke.

Crews were called to the store around 8:30 p.m. a found that it had been successfully evacuated by staff.

However the store was filled with smoke. A search of the store determined that there was a small fire in the back of the building.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Windsor police are continuing with the investigation.