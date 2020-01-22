WINDSOR -- Windsor firefighters are responded to a high rise fire in the city's downtown Wednesday.

Crews were called to Pelissier Street and Park Street West in the afternoon.

Officials say the fire was on the fifth floor. Both the fifth and sixth floors were smoke filled.

Multiple trucks were called to the scene.

Once the fire was out officials were able to determine that it was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.

All residents were able to return home however a fire watch was put in place.