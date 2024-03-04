WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Insecure load' prompts traffic stop from OPP

    OPP stopped a vehicle in Essex County for "insecure load" on March 1, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) OPP stopped a vehicle in Essex County for "insecure load" on March 1, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    A driver in Essex County was recently stopped after OPP noticed something unusual looking about the vehicle.

    According to police, the driver of a Hyundai car “risked lives” by transporting a Jeep hard top on the roof of their car.

    The vehicle was stopped on Highway 401 east bound near Manning Road just after 10 p.m. on Friday.

    Once pulled over, police said the driver had to arrange for another vehicle to come pick up the hard top and the driver was educated on insecure loads and issued a warning.

