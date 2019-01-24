

An inquest has started in Ottawa to examine the death of a young man originally from Windsor.

Jason Renato Simon was just 20 years old when he took his own life in February of 2016.

The Windsor native was in Ottawa, studying at Carleton University, and was a reservist in the nation’s capital.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Simon’s mother Margit told the inquest if someone had believed how much he was suffering with mental health, her son might still be alive.

The inquest heard Simon tried to commit suicide but called a crisis line for help at the last minute.

He spent 72 hours in hospital but was released because doctors determined he was not a danger to himself. Simon took his own life two weeks later.

The inquest will look at ways to prevent these types of deaths in the future.

Three weeks have been set aside for the inquest.