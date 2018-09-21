

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is facing a number of drug offences following a surveillance investigation by police.

Officers say the suspect was engaged in activity consistent with drug trafficking in the area of Wyandotte St. East and Parent Ave. on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested without incident in the rear alley off the 800 block of Howard Ave. around 8:30 p.m., where officers discovered a quantity of drugs, including suspected crack cocaine and oxycodone tablets.

Norman Couvillon, 55, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.