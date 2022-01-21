IN PICTURES: Windsor-Essex backyard ice rinks galore – 2022 edition

Windsor, Ont. -

Most indoor rinks were closed in January 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that didn’t stop many Windsor-Essex residents from hitting the ice and getting creative with their own backyard ice creations.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca created an online photo gallery to backyard rinks submitted to CTV News to showcase the homemade ice patches across the region.

View the full gallery. Here are some of the rinks:

Backyard ice rinks in Windsor-Essex, January, 2022. (Submitted to CTV Windsor)