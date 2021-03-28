WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at an Oldcastle coffee shop.

WECHU said the dates of potential exposure were March 22 to 23 and March 23 to 24 from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. at the Tim Hortons at 5250 Walker Road.

The potential exposure is considered low risk, but as a precaution the health unit asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Locations are removed from the list after 14 days from date of exposure.