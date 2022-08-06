IN PICTURES: Busk on the Block

Busk on the Block continues Saturday in Old Walkerville.

Buskers and other performers could be seen all day after Friday’s events.

Buskers performing for Busk on the Block in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 7 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The two-day street performing festival was discouraged during the last two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event goes on until 10:30 p.m. on Argyle Road.

