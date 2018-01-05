

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent fire officials say the improper disposal of a cigarette caused a house fire in Ridgetown.

Damage is estimated at $150,000 for the blaze at 19 Ebenezer St.

Firefighters responded just after 8 p.m. on Thursday night. When crews arrived on scene, they found the back of the residences fully engulfed in flames.

They quickly knocked down the fire and contained it from spreading.

“The fire started from the improper disposal of a cigarette inside the home,” says public educator Whitney Burk. “Careless smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in the home. Luckily yesterday, everyone got out safely.”

CKFES is reminding residents not to walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they completely out before you put them in the trash.

