'I submitted the paperwork right away': Wife donates organ to husband diagnosed with kidney disease
Aimee Omstead and George Egglezos have been married for 20 years, and their bond is now stronger than ever.
When George found out he would need a kidney transplant, Aimee donated one of hers.
"Like my kidney is right there,” she said.
“It’s so weird you’re over there but your kidney is right here,” George said.
The pair went through two major surgeries, both lifesaving if successful.
"It was daunting, it was heartbreaking, trying to support your husband but you have three little babies like our oldest wasn't even five,” Aimee explained.
Aimee said she wasn’t surprised to hear the diagnosis, as three other family members were also battling the disease.
"I submitted the paperwork right away,” she said.
Aimee hoped she would be a match, and she was.
“Our youngest is 11 and she needs her dad like our boys need their dad,” she said.
After learning in 2019 he needed a transplant, George then found out he had heart disease.
"We knew there was going to be a lot of ups and downs. I just dealt with it one day at a time,” George said.
After dialysis, heart surgery and six months of texting for the transplant, on May 18, Aimee was rolled into the operating room at London’s University Hospital.
George followed behind.
"I was very excited when the surgeon came in and said everything went really well,” George said.
The couple hopes their story will show how donations do save lives.
"Please take that step, make your family aware of your wishes and register at beadonar.ca,” Aimee said.
