'I'm not backing down': Leamington homeowner vows to cuff himself to flagpole over property dispute with municipality
A conflict over water and property rights is becoming a big bone of contention in the Municipality of Leamington that has one man threatening to handcuff himself to a piece of his property to protect it.
Mike McQueen has lived on Foster Avenue for 47 years and at his current home for the past 24 years.
According to the municipality, a portion of his backyard belongs to Leamington.
Today, McQueen is facing an order to remove his back deck and flagpole — or risk it getting ripped out at his expense.
“I'll stand in the way. I'm not backing down. This is my land,” he said to CTV News Tuesday. “I’m basically going to cuff myself like this. I’m not leaving.”
He and another property owner along Lake Erie are upset with the municipality for allegedly not honouring an agreement to return their land after a promenade was built through their properties more than a decade ago.
Some say the boardwalk is only here because back in the 90s, a couple dozen property owners along Foster Avenue gave up their private beaches.
“Back in around 1990, the town had the desire, and the right one, to build a boardwalk. But they needed the rights of the beach,” said developer Joe Mikhail, who owns three properties along Foster Avenue.
He tells CTV Windsor his neighbours at that time agreed to give up their private beaches, but on one condition.
“That all the lands that were remaining shall be returned back to the homeowners, and that was created by a legal document signed by the town by council back in the 1990s,” said Mikhail.
A few years back, once the promenade was complete, Mikhail said about a dozen of those properties along the boardwalk were deeded back to the homeowners.
But six of them weren’t, including his and Mike McQueen’s.
“Effectively, they've taken all their rights and enjoyment out of somebody's home after they had given them the most valuable asset, the beach, the rights or water. And that's just not right,” said Mikhail, who has plans to develop townhomes on his properties to increase the tax base and provide much needed housing.
The Municipality of Leamington counters it did not promise the lands back.
According to the municipality, the land in question was owned by the federal government, which transferred ownership to the province, which in turn sold it to Leamington in 2012 for about $200,000.
There are currently no recommendations before council for what to do with the land in question.
Despite this, McQueen said the municipality is trying to claw his property all the way back to his back patio.
“This is our land we want it back. The deal was a deal, right? We give up our beaches and they promised to deed this back and they're not doing it,” he said. “And I don’t appreciate being bullied and taken advantage of here.”
McQueen has spoken with a lawyer and is ready to defend what he believes is his land.
“Cut my cuffs off. I don't know what you're going to do, but I'm not leaving,” he said. “It’s my grounds.”
Mikhail said the matter is soon to go before arbitration and barring out a settlement, will likely go to trial in the coming months.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
In Newfoundland, arrival of 'Come From Away,' tourists squeezes unhoused from hotels
It's peak tourism season, and with the new Gander production of the Broadway musical "Come From Away" drawing visitors from afar, the central Newfoundland town is especially full.
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Flags fly at half-mast at Mont Tremblant, Que. following fatal gondola crash
Quebec provincial police say the type of construction equipment involved in a gondola crash at Mont Tremblant this weekend, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party. They say the gondola struck the machinery about halfway up the mountain at a popular ski resort about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week on Monday with temperatures expected to top 40 C -- or 104 F -- on a continent already overburdened by tourists.
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Six people arrested after pharmacies robbed in Waterloo and Ayr
Waterloo regional police say six people have been arrested after two Waterloo Region pharmacies were robbed Monday morning.
-
Two dirt bike crashes in two days on rural road
One rider has died and another is seriously hurt after a pair of crashes on Chilligo Road over the weekend.
-
OPP officer fires anti-riot weapon at man at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area
Ontario’s police watchdog will be investigating an interaction at Pinehurst Conversation Area that resulted in someone getting hurt.
London
-
London fire works to contain 'large chemical spill' in southeast London
Diversey is a provider of cleaning and hygiene products that serves the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, food service, retail, and facility management markets.
-
Classic cars touring London-area this week
The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) is using London as its home base for a hub tour of vintage and classic vehicles with participants traveling in style.
-
Officers assaulted during Friday night arrest
Shortly after 9 p.m., police said they responded to a call for a man who had damaged a number of vehicles on Adelaide Street north near Fanshawe Park Road.
Barrie
-
3 suspects wanted after fight in Barrie leaves victim, 58, with life-threatening injuries
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of a violent assault in Barrie that sent a man to the hospital with "serious facial injuries."
-
Potent drugs claim man's life, hospitalize another hours apart in Barrie
Potent drugs claimed one man's life and left another in hospital Monday.
-
Charges laid in vehicle theft bust after OPP recovers key fobs, reprogrammable tools
Two people face several charges after police say they seized equipment used to steal vehicles, including programmable key fobs and vehicle reprogramming tools, following a search in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Police say a man from southern Ont. was driving 180 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 23-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
North Bay police crack down on illegal vehicle modifications
Drivers in North Bay with tricked-out vehicles be warned: the police are on the lookout.
Ottawa
-
Warrant issued for Ottawa man accused of COVID-19 relief fraud
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Ottawa man who is accused of receiving small business COVID-19 relief funds fraudulently.
-
Queensway to close again this month, this time for LRT work
The city of Ottawa says Hwy. 417 will close again in both directions at the end of the month for LRT construction, two weeks after a major closure on Highway 417 to replace the Bronson Avenue Bridge.
-
Caldwell Family Centre food bank moving temporarily to City View United Church
The Caldwell Family Centre says increasing demand for its food bank services requires it find a more spacious location, and during the transition, it will be moving to City View United Church.
Toronto
-
Toronto entrepreneur pledges $20K to house refugees stuck on city streets
A Toronto entrepreneur has personally pledged to donate at least $20,000 to house refugees who have been camped out in downtown Toronto for weeks.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
'It's not sustainable': Some Toronto grocery stores cut beer and wine sales due to theft, small margins
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
Montreal
-
Flags fly at half-mast at Mont Tremblant, Que. following fatal gondola crash
Quebec provincial police say the type of construction equipment involved in a gondola crash at Mont Tremblant this weekend, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party. They say the gondola struck the machinery about halfway up the mountain at a popular ski resort about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Nicolas Cage to skip Fantasia Festival in Montreal due to SAG-ACTRA strike
A Montreal film festival says Nicolas Cage will no longer make an appearance due to the Hollywoodactors' strike. Cage had been set to receive the career achievement award at the Fantasia International Film Festival, which celebrates genre cinema such as horror and science fiction.
-
WATCH: Former farm girl rescues young owl from side of busy Montreal street
Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson spotted an injured Norther Saw-whet owl on the side of a busy street and rescued the bird as it would have surely died before turning it over to a veterinary hospital.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled a canoe along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — helping kick off traditional events for the North American Indigenous Games.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
-
Heavy rain hits New Brunswick over weekend, shifts eastward Monday
Rain totals of 50 to nearly 100 millimetres were reported across several communities in New Brunswick this past weekend as the province contended with downpours.
Winnipeg
-
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
-
'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northwest community of Bowness.
-
2 people arrested by Alberta RCMP in connection with drug trafficking
Two people face charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that began following a traffic stop earlier this month, RCMP say.
-
Attendance record stands as 2023 Calgary Stampede statistics released
This year's attendance numbers for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have been released, making the event the second largest Calgary Stampede in history.
Edmonton
-
Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River
The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke clears and steady rain rolls in
After a weekend of smoky conditions, the air quality health index has lowered to the "moderate risk" range in Edmonton this morning.
Vancouver
-
More than a dozen new wildfires sparked over the weekend, B.C. officials say
The B.C. Wildfire Service says wildfire activity over the weekend saw more than a dozen new blazes sparked since Sunday, while gusty winds saw one out-of-control blaze grow and close a highway in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.