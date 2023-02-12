Hundreds of workers to strike at Highbury Canco starting Monday

A final contract offer from Leamington-based food processor Highbury Canco was shot down by workers Saturday afternoon, sending hundreds of workers to the picket line Monday morning.

The company provided a final offer to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union Local 175 on Feb. 7.

That offer was then forwarded to members Saturday afternoon and according to the company, workers rejected the offer.

“We understood from UFCW that they have decided to strike by midnight Sunday night,” said Highbury Canco President, Sam Diab.

400 workers will be walking off the job on Monday, according to Diab, who notes about 200 other employees not represented by the union will continue to come to work.

“We’re a small company and we operate in a small town. We look at wage increases as an investment in the community,” said Diab, noting the latest offer included wage increases for all unionized employees.

The contract for employees represented by UFCW Local 175 expired in December 2022. Back in November, those workers voted 99.9 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal wasn’t reached by Monday.

“We’ve got a world class group of employees,” Diab said. “We’re a family within a factory. We’re hoping things get back as soon as possible.”

“We will operate facilities as best as we can with the other employees we have,” Diab added. “We’re just trying to preserve operations for everybody.”

Requests by CTV News Windsor to UFCW Local 175 for comment have not been returned.