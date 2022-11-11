Hundreds honour local veterans at Windsor Remembrance Day ceremony

City of Windsor's Remembrance Day ceremony downtown Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) City of Windsor's Remembrance Day ceremony downtown Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver