Hundreds honour local veterans at Windsor Remembrance Day ceremony

Veterans, local leaders and members of the community have gathered downtown to took part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Cenotaph.

The city is partnering with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee (WVMSC), local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others for a meaningful Remembrance Day program.

Hundreds of community members including local schools, officials, and residents paid their respects to local veterans.

In addition to the service, the city has planned a number of Remembrance Day commemorative events including large window decals with from the Canadian War Museum displayedon the main floor of City Hall at 350 City Hall Square West, a South Walkerville Great War street sign walking tour, and the veterans banner project which encourages residents to visit the Olde Riverside section of Wyandotte Street where street banners are hanging until November 2023 showing the names, dates, and other commemorative information about some of the incredible veterans with connections to our community.

City administrative offices are closed Friday for #RemembranceDay, and some services may be altered or delayed. Read about what is open and closed here: https://t.co/eXJUrEbU5X and learn more about community commemorations here: https://t.co/VPhD5DJ3Fo #YQG #WeWillRememberThem pic.twitter.com/GglART3WEy — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) November 11, 2022

City of Windsor's Remembrance Day ceremony downtown Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)