How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-Essex

Millions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.

The movement began in 2012, with the idea to use the savings on deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday and donate it to a good cause.

People can search for a charity and donate through CanadaHelps.org, directly on the landing page at Givingtuesday.ca. Individuals can also donate to Giving Tuesday partners on individual partner pages, where donations go directly to selected organizations using fundraising platforms chosen by each organization.

On a local level, many Windsor-Essex charities are turning to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in hopes that residents can help support them, so they can support others.

Here are some of the Windsor-Essex initiatives:

United Way Windsor-Essex has their 75th anniversary this year and they want to celebrate by actively shining the light on "Ignite Academy" for 75 hours. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 they will spend the next 75 hours using advertising, social media and all available channels at their disposal to build awareness for the Ignite Academy program and encouraging people to celebrate their anniversary by learning more and donating to Ignite Academy.

The University of Windsor hopes people will consider donating to the Take a Seat campaign on Giving Tuesday.

“Take A Seat offers Lancer alumni, fans and supporters the unique opportunity to name a seat in the Toldo Lancer Centre triple-court gymnasium, to be completed in May 2022,” according to director of athletics Mike Havey.

💛 Tuesday, November 29 is #GivingTuesday 💛



This year you can make a donation that leaves a legacy!



For a donation of $1,000 you will receive:

💙5” x 1” plaque on a seat of your choice with a personalized message

💙Charitable tax receipt



Learn more:https://t.co/HTKB5Z3OJU pic.twitter.com/8WeMFrpIod — UWindsor (@UWindsor) November 26, 2022

Completed in May 2022, the Toldo Lancer Centre at the University of Windsor is expected to be a beacon of campus and community pride with state-of-the-art athletic facilities.

For a donation of $1,000 you can take your seat at the Toldo Lancer Centre, with your name or other personalized message engraved on the seat of your choice in the new triple-gym, in perpetuity. (There is a 55-character limit.) Gifts of $5,000 or more will also be recognized on the Toldo Lancer Centre Donor Wall. Staff will be in touch with you after you make your gift to confirm seat locations and naming. You can request a specific seat or one can be assigned to you.

For more information, please contact the Annual Giving office at 519-253-3000 ext. 4279 or annualgiving@uwindsor.ca.

This Giving Tuesday WRH officials hope people will consider making a gift to support the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

“When you do, you’ll be supporting your neighbours at a time when they really need it. Perhaps even your own friends and family,” said a statement from Dr. Wassim Saad chief of staff, Windsor Regional Hospital.

“It is my hope that we can come together as a community this Giving Tuesday to purchase a vital piece of medical equipment. And it’s a great opportunity for supporters to help, as each donation they make will be matched.”

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Canada South Chapter has started the Civic Movement across Windsor-Sarnia.

Dozens of Windsor-Essex organizations, like the Downtown Mission, are listed on the AFP website, under the Giving Tuesday Canada South Partner Search.

In 2022, #GivingTuesday is Nov. 29th. Please consider joining in this movement to show compassion and love to those who are hurting in our Community!

Give the gift of Food, Shelter and Hope TODAY - https://t.co/PDiLnntUky#CommunitySupport #YQG #DowntownMission pic.twitter.com/8vy1PcVBvZ — Downtown Mission Windsor - DTM (@downtownmission) November 26, 2022

UHC is doing "something nice" for its clients at Adie Knox on Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday coincides with the Gleaners Annual Christmas Campaign. The letter operational expenses to pay for the rescue and production of our dried vegetable soup mix.

To make a donation to our Christmas Campaign, please visit swogleaners.ca or e-transfer to swogleaners@gmail.com (tax receipts will be mailed out).

The Windsor Islamic Association organizes a yearly winter drive called 'Keep Us Warm' to provide brand-new winter essentials such as jackets, hats, gloves, hygiene items, food items, and more to those in need.

This year they have partnered with several organizations, including Islamic Relief Canada to expand their reach across the country. What started as an initiative to help a few hundred Winsorites will now reach thousands of Canadians.

The distribution event is on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2:15 p.m. at Windsor Mosque on 1320 Northwood Road, Windsor, Ontario N9E 1A4.

You can support the love of film all year round with a donation to the Windsor International Film Festival.

“Coming off of the most successful festival yet, we can't wait to build off of the momentum of WIFF 2022 and continue bringing exceptional film to the Windsor community,” said a WIFF statement.

The continued support makes it possible for WIFF to program exceptional film, bring in talented filmmakers and guests, engage audiences through events like the Mark Boscariol 48-Hour FlickFest and so much more.

Do you have a local Giving Tuesday campaign to include in our Windsor-Essex list? Email us at ctvwindsorweb.ca.