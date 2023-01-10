House fire causes $600,000 damage on Crawford Avenue

A late night fire broke out on Crawford Avenue on Jan. 9, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) A late night fire broke out on Crawford Avenue on Jan. 9, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver