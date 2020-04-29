LONDON, ONT -- The Community Support Centre is opening a drive thru food bank Wednesday to help with increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are meeting the challenge of increased demand on our food pantry while ensuring that our volunteers and those needing food remain safe and healthy.” says Community Support Centre’s CEO Tracey Bailey in a post to their Facebook page.

There are already two such food hubs open in Windsor being run by the Unemployed Help Centre. The Belle River hub will help serve county residents in need.

Residents can drive to the location and stay in their vehicles while volunteers load a food hamper into their trunk.

The location at 962 Old Tecumseh Road will operate Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.