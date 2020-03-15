LONDON, ONT. -- The results are in for a doctor at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare who was experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Officials announced late Sunday afternoon that his results came back negative.

On March 12, Hotel-Dieu notified the public that one of their physicians who had just returned from a cruise was experiencing symptoms similar to the virus.

The physician was tested and went into self isolation.

The hospital has notified all patients and staff who were in isolation pending the results.

Twenty-two hospital staff members were sent home at the time and eight patients advised to go into self-isolation.