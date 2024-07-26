WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hospital privileges revoked after doctor accessed personal information: WRH

    Hospital privileges for a paediatrician at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) have been revoked following an unauthorized access of certain patient information, according to the organization.

    As previously reported by CTV News, 800 people received notice from area hospitals that their baby’s data was “inappropriately accessed” by a pediatrician within Windsor Regional Hospital.

    In a statement, WRH confirmed a physician who has not been identified, used the regional electronic medical records system without authorization in an effort to offer services at a private clinic.

    Immediately upon becoming aware of this issue, the hospital said initiated an investigation and the physician was directed to stop any unauthorized activity.

    WRH also said there is no evidence that the physician exported, printed, or otherwise electronically took personal health information from the hospital system, or retained any personal health information.

