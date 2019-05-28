

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a 63-year-old woman found on Wellington Avenue.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to an apartment residence located in the 500 block of Wellington Avenue for a report of a deceased woman.

Residents in the area tell CTV News on Tuesday they are upset and scared.

When police arrived Saturday, officers located and confirmed a deceased woman was at the location.

Police say having little initial information surrounding the death, the scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Officers canvassed the area and a number of witnesses were interviewed.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police say the deceased was transported from the scene and an autopsy was conducted.

As a result of information gathered, the case has been classified as a homicide.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively continuing the investigation.

The community can expect an increased police presence in the area as the investigation progresses.

Police say the deceased has been identified as a 63-year-old woman from Windsor who resided at the involved apartment.

But her name is not being released.

Her death is the first homicide of 2019 in Windsor after there were nine murder investigations and one manslaughter case in 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.