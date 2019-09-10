LaSalle is one of 25 communities across the country to get a visit from Hometown Hockey.

The free family-friendly hockey festival stops in LaSalle on Feb. 22, 2020.

"We are proud to be shining the spotlight on LaSalle, highlighting our community and our local hockey organizations, and sharing unique stories about our hometown. We look forward to putting LaSalle on display for the rest of Canada to enjoy," said LaSalle mayor Marc Bondy.

The event will feature two days of live entertainment, NHL alumni, local celebrities and hockey-themed activities for all ages.

Running from Saturday through to Sunday evening, the festival will end with an outdoor viewing party at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Live on location at the Vollmer Complex, Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will host a pre-game, intermission and post-game show from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio during the nationally televised Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames NHL game.

Windsor hosted Hometown Hockey in November of 2016.