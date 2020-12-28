MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society (WECHS) is looking for homes for some friendly rats after nearly two dozen were dumped in an area park.

The organization says 21 rats were found huddled together during bitterly cold weather, but fortunately, "a caring family happened to come across them, and carefully managed to get them all into a box and brought them safely to the Humane Society."

Many of the male rats are already available for adoption on the humane society's website.

Among the male rats currently listed for adoption on the website are; Timothy, Thomas, Stewart, Xavier, Martin and Vern. There are also a number of rabbits and hamsters available.

The female rats are being held until the organization can be sure they are not pregnant and will then be posted for adoption.