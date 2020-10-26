WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 27-year-old man is facing charges in an ongoing investigation for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm.

Windsor Police Service Major Crime Branch launched an investigation Sunday. As part of the investigation officers applied for and received authorization to search a Windsor residence where they located and seized a handgun.

Police say through further investigation officers were able to identify the person whohad illegally been in possession of the gun.

Early Sunday evening police along with members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPES) squad located and arrested the suspect without incident in Chatham-Kent.

Zolton Zoldi, 27, of no fixed address has been charged with a number of firearm related offences including possession of a firearm without a license, three counts possession of a firearm while prohibited and being unlawfully at large.

Zoldi has faced previous charges in the past including pleading guilty to a pharmacy robbery in 2016 as well as having been arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm in 2015.

“An illegally possessed firearm is a serious concern for our entire community. We always encourage anyone with information about illegal firearms to report details to the police service of jurisdiction, either directly or anonymously via Crime Stoppers,” Windsor police said in a news release.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com