    Homeowner confronts break-in suspect with stolen DVD player

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and stole a DVD player.

    Around 6:46 p.m., police were contacted by a resident in the area of Catherine Street in Blenheim for a break and enter.

    Police say an unknown person entered the home through a window and proceeded to remove a DVD player.

    The suspect was confronted by the homeowner, at which time the suspect fled the residence on foot. The investigation is on-going at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Littlewood at douglasl@chatham-kent.

