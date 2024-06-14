Homeowner confronts break-in suspect with stolen DVD player

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and stole a DVD player.

Around 6:46 p.m., police were contacted by a resident in the area of Catherine Street in Blenheim for a break and enter.

Police say an unknown person entered the home through a window and proceeded to remove a DVD player.

The suspect was confronted by the homeowner, at which time the suspect fled the residence on foot. The investigation is on-going at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Littlewood at douglasl@chatham-kent.