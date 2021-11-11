Hockey suspended for two Tecumseh teams after player tests positive for COVID-19

Windsor, Ont. -

Tecumseh Shoreline Minor Hockey has had to bench two teams from play due to a positive case of COVID-19.

“One of the players tested positive,” said Tony Rosa, Tecumseh Shoreline Minor Hockey Association president.

Rosa said The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit informed the association on Wednesday about a family who had two children playing on Tecumseh Minor teams.

“We have suspended activity for the two teams, the U-9 and the U-11, until we receive direction from the health unit,” said Rosa.

Rosa added there are 17 players for each team and the health unit had already been in touch with the families urging them to be tested.

“It’s unfortunate, but we anticipated it and we addressed it correctly,” he said.

The teams played at the Tecumseh Arena and took necessary precautions, like wearing masks when players were off the ice.

Rosa also said anyone with the association who is eligible has been vaccinated.

The measure affects two of the 12 travel teams, and taking into account another 30 teams, which play in house, there are about 600 players with this association.

Rosa added, “We hope the action we’ve taken will help those sidelined players back onto the ice as soon as it safe to do so.”