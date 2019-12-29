WINDSOR, ONTARIO -- Nearly 2,000 hockey players from across Windsor and Essex County have raised more than $372, 322 during their 24th Annual Hockey for Hospice Tournament.

The tournament included 265 games played at five different arenas over three days from December 27 to 29.

“Hockey For Hospice is an example of the very best of Windsor and Essex County,” said Colleen Reaume, Executive Director of The Hospice. “It’s so gratifying to see how engaged these kids are in the tournament. Not only do they have fun, raise pledges and learn about The Hospice, they have each become wonderful ambassadors for us, and we are so grateful for the support.”

“Different families have different types of holiday traditions – for our family and friends, Hockey for Hospice has been a 24 year tradition,” remarks Tim Beaulieu, Tournament Founder and Co-Chair. “We are incredibly appreciative that our community has been so receptive to this event, and we look forward to planning for our 25th anniversary in 2020.”

Teams have raised $3, 695, 752 over the past 24 years.