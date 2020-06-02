WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help after the theft of a cast iron bell in Pain Court.

Sometime over the past couple months, police say unknown suspect(s) stole the S.S. #4 Dover School Bell from École Secondaire de Pain Court.

It is believed that the 250-pound bell was at least 100 years old.

The bell was donated by a local family and officials say it was an integral piece of the community’s history.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-436-6600 extension #222. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.