

CTV Windsor





Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. collected some hardware at the Canadian Whisky Awards.

Lot 40 and Lot 40 Cask both received gold medals at the awards on Jan. 18 in Victoria, B.C.

The Hiram Walker distillery in Windsor, home to Lot 40, Gooderham & Worts, and J.P Wiser's, received the title of ‘Distillery of the Year.’

The full list of wins from Corby Spirit and Wine's whisky portfolio can be viewed here.