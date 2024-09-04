Highway 401 crash investigation leads to drug trafficking charges

OPP officers have charged man with drug trafficking offenses following a single-vehicle collision investigation on Highway 401.

On Monday at about 2 p.m., emergency responders including members the Elgin OPP, Chatham-Kent Detachment, responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle entering the centre median of the eastbound Highway 401 near Orford Road in Chatham-Kent.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police say the investigating officer observed signs of impairment from the driver and discovered a quantity of illicit drugs in the individual's possession.

The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Chatham OPP Detachment where a Drug Recognition Evaluation (DRE) was administered, with the assistance of the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS).

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old Kanata man was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Opioid

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused was held for a bail hearing, remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Sept. 6, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.