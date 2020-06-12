Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Highway 401 crash closes eastbound lane in Tilbury
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 10:36AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 12, 2020 11:13AM EDT
Highway 401 crash in Tilbury, Ont., on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Sijia Liu / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury is causing backups due to an eastbound lane closure.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the crash took place between Mill Street and Queens Line on Friday morning.
At first all eastbound lanes were closed, but now just the left lane remains blocked. Reopening time is unknown.
OPP are on scene.
More coming.