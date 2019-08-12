

CTV Windsor





The provincial government has announced the widening of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington, but the work will not take place for another two years.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, was joined by Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, to announce the widening of Highway 3 from two to four lanes between the two towns.

"Widening and improving safety on Highway 3 is a priority for this government," said Mulroney. "From day one we have been committed to improving road safety and making life easier for families and businesses by delivering on transportation projects in every corner of the province."

The work is not expected to begin until 2021.

Provincial officials say the widening of Highway 3 will encourage business investment and create jobs by reducing congestion and commute times for residents and commercial vehicles.

"I'm proud that our government is delivering on its promise and making this project a priority by accelerating the planning, so that we can get shovels in the ground as quickly as possible," said Nicholls. "Not only will the widening of Highway 3 improve safety, but it will also bring economic opportunity to the residents and businesses of Essex County."

Residents and politicians have lobbied for the provincial government to finish the widening of the highway from two to four lanes since the first phase was completed in 2017.

“I am very pleased to learn of the announcement of the widening of Hwy 3,” said Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain. “MPP Nicholls and I have been advocating for this for several years.”

Bain and Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens both said they are thankful Premier Doug Ford is fulfilling his campaign promise on this critical and longstanding issue.

“The widening of Highway 3 from two to four lanes will not only improve safety for our residents, but also pave the way for greater economic growth along this busy corridor,” says Dilkens. “This important project demonstrates our region is open for business.”

The stretch of highway has seen several fatal collisions over the years.

Local officials throughout the region were disappointed the project was not included in the list of highway improvements announced in March 2019.

Kingsville residents Ray Sterling and Ray Perrault have been planning a protest on September 7 to slowdown traffic in order to force the province to finish the widening of Highway 3.