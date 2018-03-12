

CTV Windsor





A 35-year-old man from Highgate is facing numerous charges after police say he was impaired and travelling at a high rate of speed

Chatham-Kent OPP were using radar on Friday and say they registered a vehicle on Victoria Road near Beechwood Line travelling 140 kilometers an hour in a 90 zone around 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle was pulled over and police say they suspected the driver had been drinking. He was transported to detachment for further tests.

They say while at the detachment, the driver refused to provide a sample of his breath. He also caused damage to one of the cells.

As a result, the man is facing the following charges:

driving while ability impaired - motor vehicle, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada,

fail or refuse to provide sample, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada,

mischief - obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

race a motor vehicle - excessive speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act,

novice driver - B.A.C above zero, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act,

driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act,

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 to answer to the charge.