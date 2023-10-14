Christmas comes early for Windsor family

Becky Swift feels like a lucky winner.

"Every year we sort of expect that the furnace won't turn on or that there will be a part that needs to be added before, same with the AC, so when this was the prize we won it was like winning the lottery because we needed it so bad," said Swift after winning a new furnace and AC unit through a program called Feel The Love.

Fahrhall Home Comfort partnered with Lennox to replace a 32-year old furnace and a 14-year old AC unit as friends and family looked on.

"For me being on this side it’s different to receive the help. I’m often the helper at work," said Swift who is a social worker for the Windsor-Essex branch of the CMHA.

Swift’s wife nominated her for the contest saying how she admired the way her spouse was a champion for the community while grieving the loss of a family member.

"It was honestly and easy choice," said Alana Mariani, Marketing and Customer Service Supervisor at Fahrhall who said the company considered Swift’s community work, personal struggle and battle with an aging furnace. "They were going day by day and nervous to turn it (the furnace) on. Nervous to even turn it on. We knew it was something we wanted to help them out with."

Fahrhall has been showing their love to local families through the program for 14 years.

"We are just so thankful, so fortunate to have been chosen."