Here are the 2021 Santa Claus parades in Windsor-Essex
Santa Claus parade display. (Courtesy Windsor Parade Corporation / Facebook)
Windsor, Ont. -
Plans are in the works for Santa Claus parades across Windsor-Essex.
Many parades were altered or cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now that the outdoor capacity rules have loosened, more traditional festivities can resume.
Here’s a list of the 2021 holiday parades:
- Kingsville – Nov. 20, 6 p.m. in downtown Kingsville.
- Amhurstburg – Nov. 27, 6 p.m. Route begins at Sandwich Street South to Richmond Street to Dalhousie Street.
- Leamington – Nov. 27,5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The drive-thru event will be held in Point Pelee National Park.
- Windsor – Dec. 4, 6.p.m. on Wyandotte Street from Devonshire Road to Alymer Avenue
- Essex – Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. Runs down Talbot Street from Fairview Avenue East to Maidstone Avenue West.
Know of a local parade to add? Please email ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca.