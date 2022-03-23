Help clean-up Windsor’s McKee Park

The University of Windsor’s Alumni Cares Association is hosting a community clean-up at McKee Park and is looking for volunteers.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority, Detroit River Canadian Clean-Up and the Alumni Cares Association will join volunteers on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to rid the riverfront park of litter.

The clean-up will also offer educational information about litter and waste, fostering environmental stewardship of the Detroit River, cleaning and improving public spaces and removing waste that can be harmful to local wildlife.

Those interested in lending a helping hand can register online.