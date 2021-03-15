WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are assisting the coroner’s office with an investigation after a human body was found in the Thames River Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to the report of a human body in the river along Grande River Line in Dover Township.

With the assistance of Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, the body was recovered from the river.

Police say a postmortem has been scheduled for Tuesday in London.

More information will be released by police when it becomes available.