Body recovered from Thames River: Chatham-Kent police
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 3:01PM EDT
Thames River in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are assisting the coroner’s office with an investigation after a human body was found in the Thames River Monday morning.
Police say officers responded to the report of a human body in the river along Grande River Line in Dover Township.
With the assistance of Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, the body was recovered from the river.
Police say a postmortem has been scheduled for Tuesday in London.
More information will be released by police when it becomes available.