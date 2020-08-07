WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the second time this week, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.

WECHU says the person works in the agri-farm sector.

Wednesday also saw only one new case also from the agri-farm sector.

The region has had a total of 2,357 confirmed cases including 2,064 people who have recovered. There are 10 people in the hospital, and 206 are self-isolating.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health says the epidemic curve trend is now moving in the right direction, “thanks to the residents of Windsor and Essex.”

“Please keep doing what you are doing to reduce any COVID transmission in the community,” he said. “Stay home when you are sick, always maintain physical distancing of two metres or more and wear a cloth mask if physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The region has seen a recent drop in the number of new cases this week, Dr. Ahmed said the primary cause of infection continues to be from close contact to someone who has the virus.

In the last 30 days, most of the positive cases are in Windsor, Leamington and Kingsville. However, Dr. Ahmed says the case counts are where people live and not necessarily where the virus was contracted.

"The risk is everywhere, and by no means when we are presenting these maps is an indiciation that you only take precautions when you are there," he said. "The precautions and every public health measure should be followed everywhere — doesn't matter where you go."

There are currently 13 Windsor-Essex workplaces experiencing outbreaks – six agricultural facilities in Kingsville and Leamington, six manufacturing facilities in Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh and Kingsville and one construction company in Leamington.

There is one long-term care in outbreak status – Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

There have been 71 people who have died in the region related to the virus. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.