WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported an increase of 11 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the new cases, six are a close contact of a confirmed case, five cases are still under investigation.

As of Sunday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,590 cases including 2,426 people who have recovered.

There are three retirement homes in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has one resident and one staff member with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members with the virus and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member who tested positive.

The WECHU says there are no workplaces currently experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.