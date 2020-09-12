WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

Of the new cases, four are a close contact of a confirmed case, one is due to community exposure and two cases are still under investigation.

As of Saturday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,579 cases including 2,424 people who have recovered.

There are three retirement homes in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has one resident and one staff member with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members with the virus and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member who tested positive.

The health unit has also added another business to its potential public exposure list. Crunch Fitness LaSalle on 5844 Malden Road was named on Saturday. The date of exposure is listed as Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The WECHU website lists public locations where a person with a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there has been a risk of exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The health unit says the locations listed on its website are considered “low-risk” but as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited any of the locations on the listed dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure date.

The WECHU says there are no workplaces currently experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.