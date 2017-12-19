

The Windsor- Essex County Health Unit has launched an online immunization reporting system to make it easier for people to keep track of their vaccinations.

Called Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON), it provides the community access to their immunization record.

It comes as 4,200 students born in 2000 and 2001 were given notice of incomplete immunization records. Notices were sent to families on December 11.

The local health unit has records that date back to the mid 1970s.

Officials say records are stored in a provincial database, in a cloud environment so that this information will be accessible online to the patient anytime, anywhere.

A health card number or an immunization identification number and a PIN are used to log in.

The health unit says the secure online service allows people to:

• View their health unit immunization record.

• Report immunizations online.

• Report their child’s (under the age of 16 years) immunizations online.

• Print their immunization record and their child’s immunization record.

• See when an immunization or booster is due.

There are nine immunizations required for school aged children:

• Diphtheria

• Pertussis

• Tetanus

• Polio

• Measles

• Mumps

• Rubella

• Meningococcal Disease

• Varicella (chickenpox) *proof of this vaccine is required for children born in 2010 or later.