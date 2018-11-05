

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre is about to unveil a new mobile command unit.

The announcement was made Monday as part of the launch of the annual Pledge to end Bullying campaign Monday.

The focus of the 8th annual campaign is to end bullying and homelessness.

Rita Taillefer, the executive director of the health centre, says the command unit will begin operation in 2019 and it will go to many different areas of Windsor-Essex.

"Some of the migrant workers or new Canadians have a problem accessing healthcare in Leamington, so we will be going to greenhouses for those individuals,” says Taillefer.

“It's a way to take a clinic basically to where the people need it," adds Taillefer.