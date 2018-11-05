

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is helping launch The Pledge to End Bullying.

The annual community-wide initiative raises public awareness about the impact of bullying - in school, at work and at home.

HDGH is using Monday’s launch to continue the conversation of local homelessness.

At this year's launch event, attendees heard from some key community partners on this issue.

They will also be joined by Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence, speaking on behalf of French educators and students.

Anyone interested can visit http://www.thepledgetoendbullying.ca/ to return to The Pledge home page where individuals and businesses can register their support to end bullying.