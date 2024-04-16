WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'He’s done great things': incarcerated Windsorite works to make prison more culturally sensitive for fellow inmates

    Beaver Creek Institution, a medium-security prison, in Gravenhurst, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Beaver Creek Institution, a medium-security prison, in Gravenhurst, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    Share

    The ‘faint hope’ hearing of Ali Al-Shammari, 38, continued Tuesday in Superior court.

    Al-Shammari is asking a jury – now down to 13 people – for the chance to apply for parole five years sooner than his sentence currently allows.

    He was sentenced to life in prison in December 2007 for the November 2004 murder of Thualfikar Alantiyya, 41, who was stabbed to death in the backseat of his taxi cab.

    Al-Shammari’s mandatory sentence means he can’t ask for parole until 2029.

    Since April 8, his lawyers have been presenting evidence to support a request for early parole, called a ‘faint hope hearing’ in the Criminal Code of Canada.

    Cheryl Dillon, an employee of Beaver Creek Institution testified remotely Tuesday from the minimum security wing of the facility in Gravenhurst, Ont.

    That is where Al-Shammari is currently incarcerated.

    Dillon is in charge of the canteen at the prison and she told the jury Al-Shammari has been working for the last three years to make “ethnic products” available for purchase.

    “He was just trying to look out for the Muslim population,” Dillon said. “He’s done great things.”

    Dillon said Al-Shammari was also “instrumental” in developing what she called a “Ramadan bag” for inmates who are Islamic.

    Before this, Dillon said there was only the typical “holiday drive” during the Christmas season.

    Dillon told the jury inmates at Beaver Creek have access to the canteen every two weeks.

    Inmates have $200 to spend per year and they have 125 items to choose from, according to Dillon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News