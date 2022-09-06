Harrow Fair organizers confident four-day turnout surpassed 2019 total, community credited with success
No official numbers have been released just yet, but one of the board members of the Harrow Fair is sure attendance is up compared to three years ago.
“Everything I’ve heard has been positive,” says Mike Parent. “We are still number crunching and hope to have something official by the end of the week.”
Parent says the grounds appeared to be a little more crowded than in previous years, but he found most attendees were in good spirits and appeared happy to be back at the fair following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Parent was thankful of the community support and the roughly 200 volunteers who kept events going from Thursday until Sunday evening.
“The community really rallied. We had nearly 80 people show up to an information [session] on volunteering,” he says.
Parent was also impressed with the entertainers, especially those who were originally booked to perform at the scheduled 2020 fair, and waited two years until restrictions lifted.
“Country singer Wes Mack could have taken the deposit and run, but instead he routinely called us wanting to perform on our stage,” Parent adds.
Parent says all the entertainers brought crowds to the grandstand, from James Gibb to a Buck Twenty, which was a big draw.
Of course, Parent says the fair had a number of other traditional events — which included a parade, agility show and a parent-calling contest.
