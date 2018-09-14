

A man allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP officers responded to the incident on Highway 3 on Sept. 8 around 2 p.m.

The drivers of the two involved vehicles pulled over to discuss the matter.

It was reported that one man brandished a firearm at two men from the other vehicle.

Police say the men retreated back to their vehicle safely without sustaining any injuries.

OPP officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high risk vehicle stop on Essex County Road 19 (Manning Road).

All three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Michael Pereira, 40, of Windsor and Ronald Antaya, 22 of Windsor, and David McComb, 25, of Thorold, will make future court appearances charged with various firearms and criminal code offences.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000