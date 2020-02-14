VANCOUVER, B.C. -- A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty in the hit and run crash that killed a Windsor man.

30-year-old Ryan Barron was struck and killed while riding his skateboard in Vancouver in April of 2016.

Vancouver police later arrested and charged Amanpreet Sohal.

On Wednesday, Sohal pleaded guilty to failing to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

He was also charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Barron's father Terry says he was told a plea was reached that would see Sohal serving 18-months in jail.

He tells AM800 News he's relieved the process is coming to an end.

"He admits what he did, so it's a relief," Barron says. "As far as the word justice, I don't think there's a really enough, I don't even know how much would be enough to be considered justice."