Guests at charity dinner in Windsor first to try historic whisky

Supporting a local charity with a shot of whisky, some 70 people attended Mezzo Ristorante and Lounge in Little Italy Thursday night and became the first group outside company employees to try what’s being called “the oldest whisky in Canadian history.”

It’s been aged for 45 years — meaning this latest entry in Canadian Club’s chronicle series was locked away the year the first Star Wars movie came out.

It’s been brought out now with tickets to taste it alongside a five-course meal at Mezzo selling for $200 a piece. Half of those proceeds going straight to local grassroots organization: In Honour of the Ones We Love.

“I am not a whisky drinker but we’re going to give it a shot tonight,” said organization founder Anita Imperioli Thursday.

In Honour of the Ones We Love focuses on supporting patients suffering from cancer or another life-threatening disease.

Imperioli says it’s all about helping people here at home.

“It’s about making a difference in people’s lies and giving back to our community,” she added. “Our money stays local. It’s for people here in our community.”

Filip Rocca, co-owner of Mezzo, said the venue hosts events centred around whisky a few times a year and some centred around scotch.

He says this one serving as the launch of the 45 makes it very unique.

“It’s an amazing night,” he sid. “I’m really looking forward to trying it.”

Canadian Club Associate Brand Manager Kate Henry shared in his excitement saying it’s one of the company’s favourite releases.

“It’s definitely worth the wait,” she said.

Canadian Club says it should be available in LCBO stores by early 2023.

The exclusive sampling Thursday was a success for In Honour of the Ones We Love.

Imperioli said events like this almost always are.

“At the end of the day, people come together to be at the event and enjoy the evening but it’s also about making a difference,” she concluded.