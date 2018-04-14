

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has received a $7.3-million provincial grant.

The funding will go towards the construction of a new power plant to replace aging equipment with new boilers, generators and electrical equipment at the Wallaceburg site.

The replacement power plant project costs an estimated $8 million.

The balance of the project cost will be funded through hospital funds.

Construction should be complete sometime in 2019 with minimal disruption to patient services, officials said.