CHATHAM, ONT. -- Local businesses in downtown Chatham will be offered a grant from the municipality to improve their outdoor patio space.

“This is an excellent opportunity for businesses such as restaurants and café’s to help create an expanded outdoor experience in our downtown cores’ across Chatham-Kent,” said Jamie Rainbird, Manager of Chatham-Kent Economic Development. “While the impact of COVID has been a struggle for many businesses, we are hoping that the lessons learned and pivots made over the past year and a half will bring about many constructive changes.”

The program offers assistance to property owners who are undertaking the construction of permanent cafes, patios, display areas, or court yards accessory to the commercial use, that are consistent with design guidelines approved by the Municipality.

The grant amount is 50% of the construction cost to a maximum grant of $10,000 per application, which can be used to offset design and other professional costs and construction costs. The grant will be paid to property owner following successful completion of the approved work.

“We have heard a great deal of positive feedback from the community so far with developments such as the Chilled Cork’s new patio, which qualified for this program, and hope to hear more stories of other quality investments,” Rainbird added,

As part of supporting local patios, Chatham-Kent Tourism has developed a listing of patios across Chatham-Kent. This list is available on their website www.visitck.ca/patios.